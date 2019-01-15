High school bowling: Season gets underway

The high school bowling season got underway Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In girls matches, Parkway downed Byrd 18-9, Airline defeated Loyola 26.5-1.5 and Benton topped Bossier 24.5-2.5.

In boys matches, Airline defeated Benton 17-10, Haughton topped Minden 26-1, Loyola downed Parkway 17-10 and Byrd defeated Bossier 19.5-7.5.

Katie Black led the Parkway girls with a 210 high game and 545 series, the third-best of the day. Traclyn Bell bowled a 205 in a 515 series. Ashley Gardner had a 178 high game.

Byrd’s Celeste Thedford had the day’s high game of 245 and series of 628.

Airline’s Trista Quinley had the day’s second-highest series at 569, including a high game of 221.

Airline’s Jayda Ellison bowled a 171 and Asia Davis a 138.

Hannah Parker had Benton’s high game of 200. Michaela Celichowski bowled a 196.

Caitlin Lawrence had the Lady Tigers’ high series of 537, the fourth best of the day. The series included a high game of 186.

Breeana Lewis led Bossier with a 166 high game and 384 series. Karlie Jackson bowled a 110 and Sierra Taylor a 108.

Parkway’s Xavier Harris had the best game (246) and series (570) of the day among boys bowlers.

Luke Griego led Loyola with a 185 high game and 511 series.

Airline’s Gage Moore had the day’s second-best game (222) and series (562). Cody Show had a high-game of 196 and Chris Kouba bowled a 195. Show’s 551 series ranked third on the day.

John Norris bowled Benton’s high game (209). Parker King had a 188 and Tony Leon a 182. Sawyer Watkins had the team’s high series of 516, ranking fourth on the day.

Cameron Silba led Haughton with a 173 high game and 486 series. Knoa Reid and Jakeb Cilluffo both had high games of 170.

Jacob Turner had Parkway’s second-best game at 145. Jonathan Davis bowled a 127.

Nick Thomas had Bossier’s high game of 155. Chris Whisnant had the Bearkats’ high series of 381, including a 142. Brenden Hohesntien bowled a 141.