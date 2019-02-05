High school bowling: Six parish teams claim victories

Six parish teams won games in high school bowling action Monday at Holiday Lanes.

In boys games, Airline defeated Parkway 25-2, Benton dropped Loyola 26-1, Haughton downed Minden 23-4 and Bossier topped Huntington 25-2.

In girls games, Airline downed Minden 21-6 and Parkway defeated Bossier 25-2.

Benton’s John Norris led all boys bowlers with a 233 high game and 645 series. His teammates, Tony Leon and Parker King, had high games 192 and 177, respectively.

Chase Moore led Airline with a 199 high game and 542 series. Max Mendones bowled a 164 high game and Chris Kouba had a 159.

Xavier Harris led Parkway with a 530 high series, including a 190 high game. Jacob Turner bowled a 145 high game and Jonathan Davis had a 147.

Haughton’s Brandon Simmons bowled a high game of 213, the second best of the day. He also led the Bucs with a 536 series, ranking third among all boys.

Haughton’s Dee Howard bowled a 200 high game. Jakeb Cilluffo had a 162.

Brandon Hohenstien paced Bossier with a 158 high game and 397 series. Jay Shiflett and Kalem Cooper bowled high games of 148 and 143, respectively.

Airline’s Trista Quinley led all girls bowlers with a 236 high game and 627 series. Her teammates, Madison Raab and Jayda Ellison, bowled high games of 172 and 171, respectively.

Hannah Parker paced Benton with a 200 high game. Caitlin Lawrence has the Lady Tigers’ best series of 493, including a high game of 170. Alex Guajardo bowled a high game of 145.

Parkway’s Traclyn Bell and Katie Black had impressive high games of 236 and 214, respectively. Bell’s 576 series ranked second among girls. Shea Sherlock bowled a 154.

Karlie Jackson had Bossier’s high game of 125. Breeana Lewis has the Lady Kats’ high series of 345. Carnesha Jekins bowled a high game of 108.