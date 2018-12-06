High school boys basketball: Airline advances in Parkway tournament; Parkway, Benton to face off in consolation semifinals

The Airline Vikings advanced to the semifinals of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament with a 64-60 first-round victory over Ringgold on Wednesday.

The Vikings (5-5), who snapped a five-game losing streak, face Woodlawn (8-2) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Knights routed Evangel Christian 75-36 in the first round.

In other first-round games, Parkway fell to Calvary Baptist 62-50 and Benton dropped a tough 65-62 decision to Lakeview.

In Thursday’s consolation semifinals, Parkway (3-2) plays Benton (1-6) at 3:30, and Evangel (0-3) faces Ringgold (4-6) at 5. Lakeview (9-2) takes on Calvary (2-5) in the other winners’ bracket semifinal at 8.

TJ Robinson led Airline against Ringgold with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. He scored 12 in the second quarter and the Vikings trailed 35-33 at the half.

Ringgold took a 48-46 lead after three. Devin Jason scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter to help Airline rally for the victory.

Jayden Moseley added 12 points, including eight in the third quarter, and Devin Bilbo eight.

Ramone Collins and Kameron Heggar led Ringgold with 17 points each.

Joey Wiggins scored 17 points to lead Parkway against Calvary.

Martin McDowell had a big game for the Cavaliers, hitting six 3-pointers and scoring 20 points. He had four 3s in the first half and Calvary led 30-28.

The Cavaliers led 45-39 after three quarters. Eric Reed scored eight of his 10 in the fourth.

Ethan Yarbrough paced Benton against Lakeview with 17 points. Dylan Slaid added 12.

The Tigers rallied from a 49-39 deficit after three quarters with 23 points in the fourth. Jathon Ross scored eight of his nine points in the quarter and Ryan Ward hit a big 3-pointer.

Benton had the ball with seconds left and the game tied at 62. But a technical foul was called on the Tigers for having six players on the court when a sub came in without the referee’s permission as the ball was being put into play, according to a report in The Times.

Lakeview made one of the technical free throws and went on to win.

Zerious Lewis led Lakeview with 17 points.

Tra’Michael Moton scored 22 points, including 14 in the third quarter, in Woodlawn’s win over Evangel.