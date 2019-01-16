High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier, Benton, Plain Dealing win district games

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats, Benton Tigers and Plain Dealing Lions won district boys basketball games Tuesday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline rolled past Evangel Christian 82-21 at Airline.

District 1-4A, Bossier crushed North DeSoto 94-25 in Stonewall and Benton defeated Northwood 54-49 at Northwood.

In another 1-5A game, the Haughton Bucs fell to Southwood 64-27 at Southwood. Parkway did not play.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions defeated Homer 63-51 at Homer.

At Airline, Quan Randle and Devin Bilbo scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Vikings (14-9, 3-1). Devin Jason chipped in 17.

Airline led 16-8 after a quarter and then outscored the Eagles (2-11, 1-4) 30-0 in the second.

Randle hit four of his five 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the second quarter. Jason had 11 first-half points. Bilbo had 10 in each half.

At North DeSoto, Bossier’s Cody Deen knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points.

Otis Smith and Kaalas Roots scored 16 each. Jacoby Decker added 15, all on 3-point shots.

Bossier (19-3, 5-0) remained a game ahead of Woodlawn (18-4, 4-1) in the standings. The Knights defeated Booker T. Washington 69-56 Tuesday.

At Northwood, Jathen Ross led Benton (7-16, 2-3) with 21 points. Ryan Ward nailed three 3s and scored 13.

Ross tossed in 10 points and Ward eight as Benton built a 31-17 halftime lead. The Tigers maintained the 14-point advantage going into the fourth.

The Falcons (3-15, 1-4) rallied but Benton withstood the charge. Ross had six points in the final period.

At Southwood, the Cowboys improved to 18-8 overall and 4-0 in district. They are tied for first with Captain Shreve (12-10, 4-0), which defeated Byrd 58-52.

The Cowboys and Gators face off Friday night at Southwood.

Haughton dropped to 6-14 and 0-5.

At Homer, Plain Dealing improved to 10-7 and 3-3.