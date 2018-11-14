High school boys basketball: Airline, Bossier open season with victories

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won boys basketball season openers Tuesday night.

Airline downed Northwood 66-50 at Airline, and Bossier knocked off Southwood 85-65 at Bossier.

At Airline, sophomore Devin Bilbo pumped in 14 points, including 10 in the third quarter, to lead the Vikings.

Junior Brayden Thompson added 11 points and junior Devin Jason had eight.

Airline led 32-16 at the half. Northwood cut into the lead in the second half, but the Vikings maintained control throughout.

At Bossier, Jacoby Decker, last season’s All-Parish MVP, and Xavien Beasley scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to lea the Bearkats to the victory.

Kaalas Roots, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, added 15. Tyron McCoy chipped in with eight, and Brenden Moseley had seven.

The Bearkats hit eight 3-pointers. Decker, Roots and McCoy had two apiece.

Sadarius Ellis led Southwood with 20.

The game was close at the half with Bossier leading 46-41. But the Bearkats pulled away in the third quarter and led 69-54 going into the fourth.