Tuesday night was a pretty good one for boys basketball in Bossier Parish.

The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats won non-district games at home. Airline defeated West Monroe 81-62 and Bossier rolled past Mansfield 73-51. The Plain Dealing Lions downed Haynesville 40-31 in a District 1-1A game at Haynesville.

Parkway was the only team that lost and it was a close one. The Panthers fell to a good Ruston team 57-54 at Parkway.

At Airline, the Vikings had four players score in double figures. Trent Ivy led the way with 18 points. Trace Parker and KJ Bilbo scored 12 each. TJ Robinson added 10.

Airline got off to a good start and led 32-27 at the half. The Vikings took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Rebels 22-14.

Airline extended the lead to 18 in the final period. West Monroe made a late run, getting within nine, but the Vikings finished strong.

Airline improved to 8-4. West Monroe fell to 4-7 with its fifth straight loss.

At Bossier, the Bearkats easily extended their winning streak to seven. Bossier (12-3) was in control from the outset and led 36-15 at the half. The Bearkats held the Wolverines (7-6), which had a four-game winning streak snapped, to just three second-quarter points.

Sophomore guard Jacoby Decker led the Bearkats with 16 points. Chris Davenport added 10 and Tybo Wimberly nine. Eleven Bearkats scored.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 in District 1-1A.

At Parkway, the Panthers (7-3) lost for the second straight time. Ruston, which had a seven-game winning streak broken with a loss to Bossier last Thursday, improved to 8-3.

