The Airline Vikings and Bossier Bearkats cruised to district boys basketball victories Tuesday night.

Airline, which wrapped up its second straight District 1-5A championship last week, defeated Haughton 66-48 at Haughton. The Vikings (22-10, 11-0) will try to complete district play undefeated Friday against Southwood (16-13, 9-3).

Airline has won 17 straight district games. The Vikings’ last loss was to Southwood on Jan. 24, 2017.

Bossier (25-6, 12-1), which has won 16 in a row, remained tied with Woodlawn (26-5, 12-1) for the District 1-4A lead with a 66-46 victory over Booker T. Washington at BTW.

Woodlawn defeated Benton 80-60 at home. Bossier closes out the regular season Friday night at Northwood, while Woodlawn hosts Minden. If the Bearkats and Knights win, they will be district co-champions.

Woodlawn and Bossier are ranked 1-2 in the Class 4A power rankings, according to LouisianaPreps.com.

In other District 1-5A games Tuesday, Parkway fell to Byrd 62-54 at Byrd and Southwood defeated Captain Shreve 79-40 at Southwood.

At Haughton, Trent Ivy led Airline with 23 points. He scored 11 in the third quarter.

Devin Jason and Jon Jenkins added 12 points each.

At BTW, Bossier raced to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and maintained the nine-point cushion at the half. The Bearkats extended the lead to 48-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Jacoby Decker and Tim King led Bossier with 14 points each. Dante Bell added 12 and Kaalas Roots eight.

At Byrd, Parkway fell to 11-13 overall and 4-7 in 1-5A. Byrd improved to 17-8 and 6-5. The Panthers close the season at home Friday against Captain Shreve.

At Woodlawn, Benton fell to 15-15 and 6-7. According to LouisianaPreps.com, the Tigers are No. 33 in Class 4A power rankings. The top 32 generally make the playoffs. Benton closes the regular season at home against No. 28 Booker T. Washington on Friday.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com