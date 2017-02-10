The Airline Vikings clinched at least a share of their first District 1-5A boys basketball title in five years with a 63-47 victory over the Haughton Buccaneers on Friday night at Haughton.

Airline improved to 21-6 overall and 9-1 in district. The Vikings have a two-game lead over Southwood (16-14, 7-3), which defeated Evangel Christian in overtime Friday, with two games to play.

Airline can clinch the outright title with a victory at home against Byrd (17-8, 6-4) Tuesday night. The Vikings defeated Byrd 74-65 at Byrd in the first district meeting on Jan. 20. Byrd played Captain Shreve on Friday. The score hadn’t been posted on the LHSAA website or MaxPreps as of late Friday.

If Airline loses to Byrd, the Vikings will still clinch if Parkway defeats Southwood Tuesday.

TJ Robinson led 11 Vikings who scored against Haughton with 13 points. Louis Greenard added 10 and Keith Lehr eight. Brandon Deane led Haughton with 13.

Elsewhere, the Bossier Bearkats dropped a tough 59-57 decision to the Woodlawn Knights in a District 1-4A game at Woodlawn. The Bearkats and Knights went into the game No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, in the Class 4A power rankings.

Woodlawn (24-6, 7-2) avenged a 79-75 overtime loss in the first district game on Jan. 17 at Bossier.

The Bearkats dropped to 27-6 overall and 7-2 in district. Bossier’s district losses have been by a combined four points. The Bearkats close the regular season Tuesday at North DeSoto.

With Woodlawn’s win, Fair Park (25-7, 9-0) clinched the district championship. The Indians slipped past Minden 51-47 Friday.

In another District 1-4A game, the Benton Tigers fell to Northwood 57-45 at Northwood. Jessie Little led the Tigers (9-14, 3-6) with 15 points. Benton closes the season Tuesday at Fair Park.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to defending state champ Arcadia 63-61 in overtime at Plain Dealing.

The Lions led 30-23 at the half and 41-37 after three quarters. But the Hornets rallied and sent it into overtime tied at 54.

Jakaleb McGee and Jakeldrick Oliver led the Lions (10-11, 8-6) with 16 points each. Tyjuan Thomas chipped in with 15. Anthony Boston topped Arcadia (15-8, 12-2) with 25.

