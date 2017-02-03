The Airline Vikings are closing in on their first District 1-5A boys basketball title in five years.

The Vikings defeated Captain Shreve 69-55 Friday night at Captain Shreve. Airline improved to 20-6 overall and 8-1 in district. The Vikings have a 2.5-game lead over second-place Southwood (14-14, 5-3) with three to play. The Cowboys were idle Friday night.

Airline visits Haughton next Friday night and then closes the regular season with home games against Byrd and Southwood. A win over the Bucs will clinch at least a share of the championship.

In the other 1-5A games Friday, Parkway downed Haughton 81-57 at Haughton and Byrd slipped past Evangel Christian 61-57 at Byrd.

Byrd (16-8, 5-4) is in third place followed by Evangel (17-7, 4-4), Parkway (13-9, 4-5) and Captain Shreve (13-15, 4-5).

In District 1-4A, Bossier shellacked North DeSoto 65-15 at Bossier, and Benton fell to district leader Fair Park 63-44 at Benton.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing rolled past Cedar Creek 60-43 in Ruston.

At Shreve, KJ Bilbo scored 25 points and Trent Ivy added 19 to lead Airline.

The Vikings led by only 48-44 going into the fourth quarter and then outscored the Gators 21-11.

Bilbo scored seven points in the fourth quarter. Ivy scored 15 points in the second half. He had two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Airline sank nine-of-12 free throws in the final period.

Bilbo scored 16 points in the first half and hit two 3-pointers.

The Vikings hit eight from long range in the game. Jose Santiago had two in the first half. TJ Robinson and Dan Goines had one each.

At Haughton, Terrace Marshall Jr. led Parkway with 20 points. He scored all but four of those in the first three quarters as the Panthers built a 52-34 lead.

Sheldon Dudley hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 15 of his 17 points. Justin Rogers added 13 points.

Brandon Deane topped Haughton with 15 points. Starsky Willis added 14 and Tristen Sweeney 11.

At Bossier, Jacoby Decker led 13 Bearkats who scored with 11 points. Tybo Wimberly and Tyrese English scored nine each. The Bearkats led 34-8 at the half and 46-15 after three quarters.

Defending state champion Bossier improved to 26-5 overall and 6-1 in district.

At Benton, the Tigers got off to a slow start and trailed 23-7 after the first quarter. Benton played well in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Indians 22-19.

The Tigers dropped to 9-12 and 3-4. Fair Park improved to 23-6 and 7-0.

At Cedar Creek, Plain Dealing improved to 9-10 overall and 6-4 in 1-1A with the victory.

