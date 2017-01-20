The Airline Vikings got a big District 1-5A road victory Friday night, knocking off Byrd 74-65 to remain undefeated in district play.

In District 1-4A, the Bossier Bearkats sank 16 3-pointers in a 61-39 victory over Minden in Minden.

Elsewhere in 1-5A, Parkway suffered its second straight close district road loss. The Panthers fell to Southwood 64-62. A week ago, Parkway lost to Byrd by three in overtime.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions rolled past Homer 63-39 in Homer, avenging a 57-50 loss in the first district meeting.

At Byrd, Trent Ivy scored 11 of his team-high 22 points in the first quarter and the Vikings led 17-13. TJ Robinson nailed three 3-pointers in the second quarter to help Airline extend the lead to 35-26 at the half.

KJ Bilbo scored eight of his 20 points in the third quarter and the Vikings were on top 55-42 going into the fourth. Fred Lemons sank four free throws in the final quarter, and Louis Greenard hit a 3-pointer.

Phillip Stewart led Byrd with 27 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets made three of their six 3-pointers in the fourth.

Airline improved to 17-5 overall and 5-0 in district. Byrd fell to 14-7 and 3-3.

Airline completes the first half of district play Tuesday at Southwood (12-13, 3-2). Parkway dropped to 11-7 and 2-3. The Panthers complete the first half Tuesday at home against Evangel Christian (16-5, 3-2).

Captain Shreve (11-12, 2-3) played Loyola in a non-district game Friday night.

At Minden, the Bearkats controlled the game from the outset, leading 15-6 after a quarter and 31-15 at the half.

Sophomore guard Jacoby Decker continued his impressive season, scoring 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Senior guard Tyrese English also scored all of his 15 points on 3-pointers. Senior guard Tybo Wimberly did the same, making three from long range.

Defending state and district champ Bossier improved to 23-4 overall and 3-0 in district. Minden dropped to 9-13 and 0-3.

Also in 1-4A, the Benton Tigers suffered their first district loss, falling to Woodlawn 72-40 at Woodlawn. Benton fell to 8-9 and 2-1. Woodlawn improved to 19-4 and 2-1.

Bossier and Fair Park (19-7, 3-0), which defeated Huntington 67-47, are tied for the district lead. The Bearkats and Indians face off in their only district meeting on Jan. 27 at Fair Park.

At Homer, Plain Dealing (7-8, 5-3) got balanced scoring in the win. Dalkeldrick Oliver scored 13, and Tyjuan Thomas and Jakaleb McGee put in 12 apiece. Oliver, Thomas and McGee also had four steals apiece. Thomas had six rebounds, McGee four and Oliver three.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com