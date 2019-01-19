High school boys basketball: Airline downs Haughton; Bossier, Plain Dealing win

The Airline Vikings, Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions won district boys basketball games Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline downed the Haughton Bucs 57-43 at Haughton. In District 1-4A, leader Bossier routed Booker T. Washington 76-41 at BTW.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing knocked off Ringgold 51-47 at Ringgold,

The Benton Tigers visit Woodlawn on Saturday night at 7:30 in a District 1-4A matchup.

At Haughton, Airline pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bucs 16-6 after leading 26-22 at the half.

As has been the case in many games this season, the Vikings shared the scoring load. TJ Robinson led the team with 12 points. Devin Jason and Fred Lemons had 10 each. Devin Bilbo added eight.

Lemons came up big in the fourth quarter, scoring eight and helping Airline extend the lead to 18.

Haughton hung tough in the first half.

Kevin Hill scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the first two quarters. He hit two 3-pointers in the second period as Haughton rallied from a 19-10 first-quarter deficit.

The Bucs missed a golden opportunity in the second quarter. Airline was hit with two technical fouls while leading 22-19. The technicals followed a personal foul on the Vikings.

Haughton made the first free throw in a one-and-one situation. But the Bucs missed the bonus and all four technical free throws. They also failed to score on their ensuing possession.

Haughton (6-15, 0-6) did get the ball back still down 22-20. DJ Gladney scored inside to tie the game. He was fouled but missed the free throw,

Airline scored the final four points of the first half.

The Vikings continued the run in the third quarter and moved ahead by double digits. The Bucs got as close as six but went cold as the Vikings turned up the defensive pressure,

Airline closed the quarter with a 10-2 run. Lemons, Robinson, Bilbo, Quan Randle and Jyrell McClindon all scored.

Haughton’s Malachi Burks scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including nine in the fourth.

The Vikings (15-9, 4-1) close the first half of district play Tuesday at home against leader Southwood (19-8, 5-0). A victory will move them into a tie for first. The Cowboys took sole possession of first Friday night with a 60-27 rout of Captain Shreve (12-11, 4-1)

At BTW, Bossier continued its 3-point shooting success, hitting 12 in the game,

Jacoby Decker had six 3s and scored 22 points. Cody Deen had five and scored 21. Otis Smith and Janyron Rogers added eight points each.

Herman Key led BTW with eight points.

Bossier (20-3, 6-0) hosts Woodlawn (19-4, 4-1) on Monday night in a game that’s sure to be a sellout. A victory won’t guarantee the Bearkats another district title, but they will have the inside track.

At Ringgold, Plain Dealing improved to 11-7 overall and 4-3 in district.