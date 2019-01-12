High school boys basketball: Airline downs Parkway; Bossier rolls past Huntington

The Airline Vikings jumped out to a big early lead and went on to defeat the Parkway Panthers 85-73 in a District 1-5A boys basketball game Friday night at Parkway.

In District 1-4A, the Bossier Bearkats routed rival Huntington 97-58 at Bossier, and the Benton Tigers fell to Minden at Benton.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions lost to district leader Lincoln Prep 63-48 in Grambling.

At Parkway, Airline led 27-15 at the half and 52-30 at the half. The Vikings (13-9, 2-1) were ahead by as many as 26 in the third quarter.

Full-court pressure helped Parkway rally, but the Panthers (11-7, 2-2) never got closer than nine in the fourth quarter.

Five Vikings scored in double figures. TJ Robinson and Quan Randle had 17 each. KD Henderson scored 15. Fred Lemons and Devin Jason chipped in 13 each. Devin Bilbo almost made it six, finishing with nine points.

Henderson scored all 15 of his in the first half. Jason had eight and Bilbo seven in the first quarter to help the Vikings build the early lead. Randle scored all but one of his in the final three quarters.

Airline had success at the free throw line, hitting 26 of 33.

Chase Turner led Parkway with 22 points, including 12 in the second half. Bryce Roberts knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 12 points.

Joey Wiggins and Gabe Larry scored 10 each.

At Bossier, the Bearkats (18-3, 4-0) put on a shooting exhibition, hitting 14 3-pointers.

Janyron Rogers hit three in the first quarter and scored 11 of his team-high 18 points.

Xavien Beasley, who didn’t hit any 3s, was Bossier’s second leading scorer with 15 points. Jacoby Decker, who made three 3s, and Cody Dean, who made four, scored 12 each.

Kaalas Roots (one 3) added 11 points and Tim King (2 3s) had eight.

Bossier led 22-14 after the first quarter and 44-28 at the half. The Bearkats hit eight 3s in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter, and outscored the Raiders 53-30.

Rayshun McCullar and Quentin Hunt paced Huntington (12-7, 2-2) with 12 points each.

At Benton, Jathen Ross led the Tigers (6-16, 1-3) with 15 points. Brodie Romero added 10, Ethan Yarbrough nine and Dylan Slaid eight.

Minden improved to 10-9 and 2-2.

In the another District 1-4A game, second-place Woodlawn (17-4, 3-1) routed Northwood 80-47.

At Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealing dropped to 9-7 overall and 2-3 in district. Lincoln Prep improved to 16-5 and 5-0.