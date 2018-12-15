High school boys basketball: Airline downs Plain Dealing in double OT; Bossier, Parkway, Haughton win

The Airline Vikings defeated the Plain Dealing Lions 80-70 in double overtime Friday night in Plain Dealing.

In other non-tournament games, the Bossier Bearkats routed Lincoln Prep 96-50 in Grambling and the Parkway Panthers defeated Ringgold 66-58 in Ringgold.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Bucs downed New Living Word 52-45 in the Castor tournament, and the Benton Tigers lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 75-60 in the West Ouachita tournament.

At Plain Dealing, senior guard TJ Robinson scored 28 points to lead Airline (8-6), which won its third straight.

Robinson tallied eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Vikings rally from a six-point deficit after three quarters. Devin Jason sank two free throws to send the game into overtime tied at 63.

The game went into a second overtime tied at 68. The Vikings dominated, outscoring the Lions 12-2.

Jason scored seven of his 15 points in the two overtimes.

KD Henderson scored eight of his 12 points in Airline’s 25-point second quarter. The Lions kept pace, though, as Dakeldrick Oliver nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the period.

Airline led 35-34 at the break.

Oliver and Darrien Perry hit one 3 each and combined for 12 points to help the Lions take a 49-43 lead going into the fourth.

Oliver finished with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. Perry hit three 3s and scored 21. Ja’kaleb McGee scored eight of his 15 in the fourth.

Plain Dealing, which was looking for its third win over a Class 5A school this season, fell to 6-3.

At Lincoln Prep, Jacoby Decker sank seven 3-pointers en route to 31 points to lead Bossier (9-2) to the victory.

The Bearkats had four other players in double figures— Xavien Beasley (21), Kaalas Roots (13), Dante Bell (10) and Tim King (10).

Chanse Robinson led Lincoln Prep (8-2) with 22 points.

At Ringgold, Chase Turner led 11 Parkway players who scored with 17 points.

Gabe Larry added 12 and Joey Wiggins 11. The Panthers (7-2) knocked down eight 3-pointers. Larry and Turner had two each.

Ja’Tirre Trent paced Ringgold (5-10) with 21 points.

At Castor, Kentrell Parker led Haughton (4-5) with 15 points.

Malachi Burks added 13 and Kevin Young 11.

New Living Word dropped to 3-9.

At West Ouachita, Benton fell to 3-9. Jonesboro-Hodge improved to 10-2.