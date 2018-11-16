High school boys basketball: Airline downs Ruston for second victory of season

The Airline Vikings defeated the Ruston Bearcats 58-38 Thursday night in Ruston.

Devin Bilbo led the Vikings (2-0) with 11 points. Brayden Thompson and Quan Randle added 10 each.

Airline and Bossier are playing in the Natchitoches Central tournament Monday through Wednesday.

Haughton opens its season under new head coach Norm Picou against Minden on Monday at home.

Benton was scheduled to open its season under new head coach Todd Martinez on Friday afternoon against Chalmette at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Plain Dealing opens its season under new head coach Trevor Barnard against North Caddo on Tuesday at home.