The Airline Vikings can clinch the outright District 1-5A boys basketball championship with a victory over the Byrd Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night at Airline.

Tip-off is 7 o’clock.

Airline clinched at least a share of its first district championship since the 2011-12 season Friday with a 63-47 victory over Haughton. The Vikings (21-6, 9-1) have a two-game lead over Southwood (16-14, 7-3) with two games to play. Airline and Southwood face off Friday night at Airline.

Airline defeated Byrd 74-65 in the teams’ first district game Jan. 20 at Byrd.

If Airline loses to Byrd, the Vikings can still clinch the title if Parkway (13-10, 4-6) defeats Southwood on Tuesday night at Parkway. The Panthers lost to the Cowboys 64-62 on Jan. 20 at Southwood.

Haughton visits Evangel Christian in another 1-5A game Tuesday.

In District 1-4A, the defending state champion Bossier Bearkats (27-6, 7-2) close the regular season at North DeSoto (4-17, 0-9). The Benton Tigers (9-14, 3-6) close their season at Fair Park (25-7, 9-0), which has clinched the district championship.

Plain Dealing wrapped up the regular season Monday night with a 67-58 loss to District 1-3A champion Mansfield at home. Dakeldrick Oliver led the Lions (10-12) with 20 points. Tyjuan Thomas added 13 and Jakaleb McGee 11.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com