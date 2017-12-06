The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers and Benton Tigers posted boys basketball victories Tuesday night.

Airline routed Minden 73-41 at Airline, Parkway defeated Booker T. Washington 61-50 at Parkway and Benton downed Lakeside 67-63 at Benton.

Elsewhere, Bossier fell to Peabody 50-39 in Alexandria, and Plain Dealing lost to Lakeview 61-48 at Lakeview.

At Airline, the Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak and evened their record at 4-4.

Every Airline player scored. Jon Jenkins led the way with 13 points. Nick Kidd added nine and TJ Robinson eight.

Airline jumped out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter and led 41-19 at the half.

At Parkway, the Panthers trailed the Lions 34-27 at the half and then outscored BTW 16-1 in the third quarter.

Jason Owens topped Parkway (3-1) with 24 points. He was 11-of-14 from the free throw line, all in the second half. He was 6-of-6 in the third quarter.

Sheldon Dudley added 12 points, all on 3-pointers. He and Tyler Jewell both hit one 3 in the third quarter.

Letreveon Jones led BTW with 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

At Peabody, Jacoby Decker was the only Bearkat in double figures with 12 points.

Bossier (8-3) trailed 28-23 at the half. The Bearkats held the Warhorses to five points in the third quarter but they only scored seven.

Peabody (6-2) avenged a 68-61 loss to Bossier in the Natchitoches Central tournament on Nov. 21.

Benton improved to 3-2 with its victory over Lakeside.

Plain Dealing dropped to 2-5 with its loss to Lakeview.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com