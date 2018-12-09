High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway, Benton win on final day of Parkway tournament

Saturday was a good day for the three Bossier Parish teams in the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament.

The Airline Vikings took third place with a 54-51 overtime victory over Calvary Baptist.

The Parkway Panthers won the consolation title, defeating Evangel Christian 68-55.

The Benton Tigers downed Ringgold 71-58 in the seventh-place game.

Woodlawn won the championship with an 85-65 victory over Lakeview.

Devin Bilbo led 10 Vikings who scored against Calvary with 12 points.

Airline led 23-20 at the half and 31-30 after three quarters. The game went into overtime tied at 40.

Fred Lemons scored all five of his points in OT. Bilbo scored four. Amir Wineglass hit a big 3-pointer. Quan Randle made two free throws.

Randle and Wineglass, who also hit a 3 in the fourth quarter, scored eight each as Airline improved to 6-6. Calvary dropped to 2-7.

Joey Wiggins and Bryce Roberts tossed in 19 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Parkway (5-2) against Evangel (1-4). Chase Turner added 11.

Parkway led 33-30 at the half. Roberts nailed two of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Panthers led by seven going into the fourth.

Wiggins and Turner scored six each in the fourth to help Parkway pull away.

Dylan Slaid led four Benton players in double figures against Ringgold with 23 points.

Ethan Yarbrough and Ryder Woolen scored 12 each. Jathen Ross added 10.

Woolen and Slaid tallied 10 points each in the first half and Benton (2-7) led by six at the break. Ramone Collins scored 14 of his 16 points to keep the Redskins (5-8) within striking distance.

The Tigers outscored the Lions 15-9 in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 12. Yarbrough scored six in the period.

Slaid sank eight of 11 free throws and scored 10 points in the final quarter.

Ja’Tirre Trent led Ringgold with 18 points.

Delatrian Moton and Tra’Michael Moton scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Woodlawn (10-2) in the title game,

Tra’Michael hit four 3s in the first half to help the Knights build a 37-33 lead. Woodlawn extended the lead to nine after three quarters and outscored the Gators 20-9 in the fourth.

Zarius Lewis paced Lakeview (10-3) with 23.