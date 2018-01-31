The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers and Bossier Bearkats won boys basketball district games Tuesday night.

Leader Airline opened the second half of District 1-5A play with a 66-48 home victory over Byrd.

Parkway gave Airline (18-10, 7-0) some help with a 71-66 overtime victory over Evangel at Evangel. The Eagles (11-13, 5-3) went into the game tied with Southwood (13-12, 5-2), which was idle Tuesday, for second.

In the other 1-5A game, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 61-54 at home.

In District 1-4A, co-leader Bossier routed Northwood 66-44 at Bossier on a night that former coach Jeremiah Williams was honored.

Also in 1-4A, Benton suffered an 80-54 road loss to Booker T. Washington.

Bossier (21-6, 8-1) and Woodlawn (22-5, 8-1), a 101-62 winner over Minden, remained tied for first in the district.

In a District 1-1A game Monday night, Plain Dealing knocked off Arcadia 53-45 at Arcadia.

At Airline, Fred Lemons hit three 3-pointers and paced the Vikings with 16 points.

TJ Robinson added 11 and Trent Ivy 10.

Airline led 11-8 after the first quarter and then outscored the Jackets 24-15 in the second. Lemons hit two from behind the arc and Ivy scored seven.

At Evangel, Ty Hubbard poured in 24 points, including seven in OT, to lead Parkway (10-11, 3-5). Hubbard was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

Chase Turner hit three 3s en route to 19 points. He was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in OT.

Parkway rallied from a 32-21 halftime deficit. Hubbard scored nine points as the Panthers outscored the Eagles 21-11 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to one.

Parkway hit four from long range in the fourth quarter, including two by Bryce Roberts (eight points) and one each by Turner and Sheldon Dudley.

Freshman Gabe Larry scored eight of his 12 points in the second half, including four big free throws in the fourth quarter.

At Haughton, the Bucs remained winless in district play but the seven-point margin was their closest since a 54-50 loss to Parkway on Jan. 9.

At Bossier, Jacoby Decker and Dante Bell scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Bearkats, who have won 12 straight.

Kaalas Roots and Tim King chipped in with nine each.

At BTW, Jalen Harding scored 20 in the Tigers’ loss. Benton dropped 14-12 and 5-4.

At Arcadia, Dakeldric Oliver pumped in 25 points and Derrien Perry scored 17 to lead Plain Dealing (12-13, 6-3) to the win.

