The Airline Vikings clinched their second straight District 1-5A title with a 62-54 victory over the Evangel Christian Eagles on Friday night at Airline.

The Vikings (21-10, 10-0) lead Southwood (15-13, 7-3) by three games with two left.

In other District 1-5A games, Southwood defeated Haughton 82-30 at Southwood and Byrd downed Captain Shreve 50-47 at Shreve.

In District 1-4A, Bossier routed North DeSoto 102-36 at North DeSoto and Benton fell to Northwood 63-48 at Northwood.

Bossier (24-6, 11-1) remained tied for first with Woodlawn (25-5, 11-1). The Knights defeated Booker T. Washington 73-43 Friday.

Woodlawn and Bossier are 1-2 in the Class 4A power rankings with one week left in the regular season, according to Louisiana Preps.com

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Homer 61-47 on the road.

At Airline, four Vikings scored in double figures in the victory — Fred Lemons (18), Jon Jenkins (15), TJ Robinson (13) and Trent Ivy (10).

Airline led 29-18 at the half and 49-33 going into the fourth quarter. Evangel rallied within four but could get no closer.

Lemons, who hit three 3-pointers in the game, and Jenkins combined for 18 of Airline’s 20 points in the third quarter.

Airline is No. 19 in the Class 5A power rankings. The Vikings will need to move up three spots in the final week to host a first-round playoff game. Airline visits Haughton on Tuesday and hosts Southwood on Friday.

At North DeSoto, Kaalas Roots and Otis Smith scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Bossier.

Three other Bearkats scored in double figures — Janyron Rogers (13), Jacoby Decker (11) and Tim King (11).

Bossier sank 12 3-pointers. Rogers and Roots had three each, and Isaiah Wallace knocked down two.

At Northwood, Benton dropped to 15-14 overall and 6-6 in district with the loss.

Benton is No. 34 in the 4A power rankings. The top 32 teams make the playoffs. The Tigers visit Woodlawn on Tuesday and close the regular season at home against Booker T. Washington on Friday.

At Homer, Plain Dealing fell to 12-16 and 6-5 in 1-1A. The Lions are No. 19 in the 1A power rankings.

