The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers won boys high school basketball games Friday night.

Airline defeated Plain Dealing 70-49 at Airline, and Parkway edged Ringgold 63-62 at Ringgold.

Jon Jenkins led the Vikings with 22 points with all of those coming in the first three quarters.

Trent Ivy added 14 points, KD Henderson 10 and TJ Robinson eight.

Plain Dealing’s Derrien Perry led all scorers with 26.

Both teams started off hot. Jenkins scored eight points in the first quarter and Perry 10, including two 3-pointers, as Airline led 19-18.

It was still a game at the half with the Vikings on top 34-29.

Airline pulled away with a big third quarter, outscoring the Lions 26-10. Jenkins scored 11 points. Robinson and Devin Jason hit 3-pointers.

The Vikings (8-5) have won five of their last six. Plain Dealing dropped to 4-7.

Parkway got balanced scoring in its win over Ringgold.

Jason Owens and Ty Hubbard led the Panthers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Sheldon Dudley added nine, all on 3-pointers, and Zane Elmore eight. Tyler Jewell and Christian Galvan scored seven apiece.

The game was close throughout. Parkway led 26-25 at the half.

The Panthers (6-3) avenged a 67-66 loss to Ringgold in the first round of the Parkway tournament on Dec. 15.

