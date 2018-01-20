The defending champion Airline Vikings took sole possession of first place in District 1-5A boys basketball Friday night.

Airline defeated the Haughton Bucs 56-32 at Airline, improving to 16-10 overall and 5-0 in district. Meanwhile, Southwood (11-11, 3-1) suffered its district first loss, falling to Captain Shreve 63-62.

Airline completes the first half of district play at Southwood on Tuesday.

In another District 1-5A game, the Parkway Panthers fell to Byrd 57-53 at Parkway.

In District 1-4A, the Bossier Bearkats rallied past Booker T. Washington 68-67 at Bossier, and the Benton Tigers put up a good fight against district leader Woodlawn before fallng 87-79 at Benton.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions topped Ringgold 74-66 at Plain Dealing.

At Airline, the Vikings jumped on top of Haughton early and led 34-20 at the half.

Trent Ivy led Airline with 10 points. Brandon Marshall added nine and TJ Robinson eight, including two 3-pointers.

Desmond Graham hit four 3-pointers and led Haughton (2-12, 0-5) with 14 points.

In a makeup game played Thursday night, Airline edged Evangel Christian 50-49 at Evangel. Robinson led the Vikings with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ivy added 13.

At Parkway, Sheldon Dudley led Parkway (8-10, 1-4) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Gabe Larry added eight.

The loss was the Panthers’ third in district play by six or fewer points.

Christian Richard paced Byrd (14-5, 3-2) with 18 points.

At Bossier, the Bearkats trailed 52-41 going into the fourth quarter before staging a furious rally for the victory. Bossier (18-6, 5-1) extended its winning streak to nine.

The Bearkats trail Woodlawn (20-4, 6-0) by a game in the district standings.

Jacoby Decker hit five 3-pointers and led Bossier with 32 points. Kaalas Roots added 11 and D’Ante Bell eight.

Zarrieon Harris and Arlandis Hill topped BTW (10-11, 3-2) with 12 points each. Letreveon Jones added 11.

At Benton, guards Bubba Osby and Jalen Harding both had big games for the Tigers (12-10, 3-2). Osby scored 28 and Harding 26.

Courtney Moore and Larry Moton led Woodlawn with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Tra’michael Moton and Jalen Brooks scored 17 each.

At Plain Dealing, Jakaleb McGee poured in 22 points to lead the Lions (9-12, 5-2). Jymaury Cooper chipped in with 16. Artavious Washington-Carper and Derrien Perry scored 10 each.

