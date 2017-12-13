Airline head coach Chris White picked up his 300th career win Tuesday night as the Vikings defeated the Huntington Raiders 67-65 at Huntington.

White is in his 11th season at Airline. He was the head coach at Bossier for four seasons before that.

TJ Robinson scored the game-winner on a putback at the buzzer.

The Vikings, who have won three of their last four, improved to 7-5. Huntington, which has lost two in a row by two points, dropped to 4-3.

In other non-district games, the Bossier Bearkats fell to Ouachita Parish 68-66 at Bossier, and the Benton Tigers dropped a tough 48-46 decision to Byrd at Byrd.

In a District 1-1A opener, the Plain Dealing Lions defeated Ringgold 63-48 at Ringgold.

At Bossier, the Bearkats trailed 58-47 after three quarters before rallying to tie it at 66 late in the fourth. After Ouachita went ahead, Bossier missed a shot from long range to win it.

Jacoby Decker pumped in 25 points to lead Bossier (8-4). Tim King added 12. Dante Bell and Kaalas Roots scored 11 each.

Willie LaPoole led Ouachita (7-2), which won its fifth in a row, with 18 points.

Benton dropped to 5-4 with its loss to Byrd. Plain Dealing improved to 4-6 with the win over Ringgold.

