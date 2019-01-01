High school boys basketball: Bearkats begin defense of Bossier Invitational title Wednesday

Editor’s note: This is an updated story of one that runs on Page 5 on the Jan. 2 edition of The Press-Tribune. Because of an early deadline, the tournament bracket update wasn’t available at presstime.

The defending champion Bossier Bearkats will play the favorite’s role in the 79th annual Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament.

The 13-team tournament tips off Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Bossier (12-3) faces Green Oaks (9-7) in a first-round game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Benton is the only other Bossier Parish team in the tournament. The Tigers (5-13) take on Loyola College Prep (10-3) at 8 in the first round.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday. The semifinals are Friday at 6:30 and 8. The championship game is Saturday at 8 and will be preceded by the third-place game at 6:30.

Class 2A Red River (18-2), fresh off winning the “Doc” Edwards Invitational on Saturday at Airline, will also be a strong contender. Bossier and Red River are on opposite sides of the bracket and wouldn’t meet until the championship game.

Bossier defeated Monroe Richwood 54-39 in the 2017 championship game led by tournament MVP Jacoby Decker’s 20 points.

Tim King and Kaalas Roots scored 11 each.

Decker, King and Roots are back this season along with 6-foot-7 Dante Bell and newcomer Xavien Beasley.

Bossier’s only losses have come against undefeated Scotlandville, the defending Division I state champion, Peabody, No. 1 in the Class 3A power rankings and Madison Prep, the defending Class 3A state champ.

Richwood is back this year, but the Rams are off to a 6-13 start.



Natchitoches Central, a Class 5A semifinalist last season, is 10-5.



WEDNESDAY’S FIRST-ROUND GAMES

AT BOSSIER HIGH

Union Parish vs. North Caddo, 2 p.m.

Richwood vs. Ruston, 3:30 p.m.

Red River vs. Booker T. Washington, 5 p.m.

Bossier vs. Green Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Loyola vs. Benton, 8 pm.