The Benton Tigers advanced to the semifinals of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament with a 44-37 victory over Evangel Christian on Wednesday night at Parkway.

In other first-round games, the Haughton Bucs fell to Calvary Baptist 50-37 and the Parkway Panthers dropped a tough 67-66 decision to Ringgold.

Airline (4-4) faces Rayville (4-0), last season’s Class 2A runner-up, in the final first-round game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ringgold (4-5) plays Calvary (6-1) in the semifinals at 8. Parkway (3-2) faces Haughton (2-3) at 5 in a consolation semifinal.

Jalen Harding scored 24 points to lead Benton to its victory.

The Tigers trailed 22-17 at the half and then outscored the Eagles 12-5 in the third for a 29-27 lead.

Harding scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. He was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

Bubba Osby added 12 points.

Benton (4-2) plays the Airline-Rayville winner in the semifinals at 7:30 Friday.

Sheldon Dudley hit four 3-pointers in the first half, including three in the second quarter, to help Parkway build a 41-33 halftime lead against Ringgold.

Parkway led 54-49 going into the fourth, but Ringgold rallied for the victory.

Dudley finished with five 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 20 points. Chase Turner added 14.

Ty Hubbard and Tyler Jewell scored 10 each.

Dasiuan Reed paced Ringgold with 21 points, including 10 in the second quarter.

D’Marcus Hall led Haughton against Calvary with 12 points.

Troy Davis Jr. and Clifton Mosley topped Calvary with 10 each.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com