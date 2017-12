Jontavious Johnson scored 24 points as the Benton Tigers opened District 1-4A play with a 68-49 victory over the Huntington Raiders on Thursday night at Benton.

Johnson also grabbed 13 rebounds. Jalen Harding contributed to the victory with 19 points, and Cameron Robinson added 10.

Brooks Cram had seven rebounds and eight assists.

Benton improved to 7-4. Huntington dropped to 6-6.

In a non-district game, Plain Dealing fell to Lakeside 59-56 at Lakeside.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com