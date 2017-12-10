The Benton Tigers finished third and the Airline Vikings won the consolation title in the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway Tournament on Saturday.

Benton defeated Ringgold 71-55 in the third-place game. Airline downed Parkway 67-56 in the consolation finals.

Rayville (7-0) won the tournament in dominating fashion. The 2016-17 Class 2A runner-up Hornets defeated Airline 78-50 in the first round, Benton 67-44 in the semifinals and Calvary Baptist 77-46 in the finals.

Rayville’s JaMichael Wilson was named MVP.

Jalen Harding, named to the All-Tournament team, poured in 30 points in Benton’s win over Ringgold. He scored 15 in each half.

Cameron Robinson added 11 points. Bubba Osby and Jontavious Johnson scored eight each.

All-Tournament selection Trent Ivy led three Airline players in double figures against Parkway with 18 points.

He scored 14 in the first half to help the Vikings build a 40-32 lead.

TJ Robinson and Jon Jenkins scored 12 each. Robinson hit two 3-pointers.

Zane Elmore led Parkway with 13 points. Sheldon Dudley and Jason Owens added 12 each. Dudley sank four 3s.

Tyler Jewell scored nine.

Ty Hubbard, who had 10 points in a 67-66 first-round loss to Ringgold and 18 in a 69-33 consolation semifinal win over Haughton, was named All-Tournament.

