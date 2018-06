Benton is hosting a high school boys basketball Tuesday through Thursday.

Games will be played at Benton High School and Benton Middle School. Parish teams competing are Benton’s varsity and JV, Parkway’s varsity and JV, Haughton and Airline.

Tuesday’s schedule: High school gym — 9 a.m., Benton JV vs. Byrd JV; 10, Benton vs. Airline; 11, Minden vs. Calvary; noon, Marshall vs. Airline; 1 p.m., Benton vs. Parkway; 2, Byrd JV vs. Parkway JV; 3, Calvary vs. Parkway; 4, Benton vs. Longview. Middle school gym: 11 a.m., Green Oaks vs. Byrd; noon, Loyola vs. North DeSoto; 1 p.m., Byrd vs. Longview; 2, Minden vs. Haughton; 3, Marshall vs. Loyola; 4, Haughton vs. Green Oaks; 5, Haughton vs. North DeSoto.

Wednesday’s schedule: High school gym — 9 a.m., Haughton vs. Byrd JV; 10, Byrd vs. Marshall; 11, Benton vs. Tioga; noon, Haughton vs. Benton JV; 1 p.m., Tioga vs. Parkway; 2, Longview vs. Airline; 3, Benton vs. Loyola; 4, Airline vs. Tioga; 5, Benton vs. Calvary. Middle school gym — 9 a.m., Benton JV vs. PCA; 10, Airline vs. Minden; 11, Parkway JV vs. PCA; noon, Minden vs. Marshall; 1 p.m., Byrd vs. Loyola; 2, Minden vs. Green Oaks; 3, Calvary vs. North DeSoto; 4, Longview vs. Parkway; 5, North DeSoto vs. Green Oaks.

Thursday’s schedule: High school gym — 9 a.m., Benton JV vs. Parkway JV; 10, Benton vs. Byrd; 11, Parkway vs. Marshall; noon, Byrd vs. North DeSoto; 1, Benton vs. Marshall; 2, Airline vs. North DeSoto; 3, Loyola vs. Minden. Middle school gym — 11 a.m., Airline vs. Green Oaks; noon, Loyola vs. Haughton; 1, Minden vs. Parkway; 2, Calvary vs. Green Oaks; 3, Calvary vs. Haughton.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com