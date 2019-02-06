High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline, Benton, Haughton notch district victories

The Bossier Bearkats, Airline Vikings, Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers all won boys basketball district games Tuesday night.

In District 1-4A, Bossier knocked off rival Huntington 76-64 at Huntington, moving a step closer to another district championship.

Benton defeated Minden 65-61 in double overtime in Minden.

In District 1-5A, Airline held off Parkway 57-53 at Airline, and Haughton rolled past Evangel 58-34 at Haughton.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions dropped a tough 69-68 decision to Lincoln Prep in Plain Dealing.

At Huntington, Kaalas Roots hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Bossier.

Xavien Beasley added 10 points. Jacoby Decker and Cody Deen scored nine each.

Bossier led 24-20 after the first quarter and 45-36 at the half. The Bearkats extended the lead to 13 going into the final quarter.

Bossier (25-3, 11-0), No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings, can clinch a share of the district championship with a victory over North DeSoto at home Friday.

The Bearkats lead second-place Woodlawn (24-5, 9-2) by two games with three to play. The Knights routed Northwood 81-32 Tuesday.

At Minden, Jathen Ross led Benton with 20 points. The Tigers (9-20, 4-7) avenged a 61-56 loss to the Crimson Tide (11-15, 4-7) in the teams’ first district game on Jan. 11.

Brodie Romero and Dylan Slaid scored 11 points each. Ethan Yarbrough added nine.

The game went into overtime tied at 51. Ross scored nine points in the two OTs, including five free throws.

Romero, Slaid and Ryan Ward also hit some clutch free throws in the two extra periods.

At Airline, the game was tight most of the way. Parkway overcame an early six-point deficit and led 26-25 at the half.

Airline led 40-39 after three quarters and then built a 10-point lead with a 9-0 run to start the fourth.

The Panthers battled back and got within three on a Gabriel Larry free throw with 1:05 left. But the Vikings made enough free throws down the stretch to claim the victory.

Six Airline players scored six or more points — TJ Robinson (10), Quan Randle (nine), Fred Lemons (eight), Kyle McConathy (seven), Devil Bilbo (seven) and Jyrrell McClendon (six).

Randle hit two 3-pointers in the second half, including a big one in the fourth quarter. He was also 3-of-4 from the line in the final period. Lemons also sank two free throws and Robinson one.

Bryce Roberts led Parkway with 24 points, including 10 in the second quarter. He hit two 3-pointers and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Joey Wiggins added 11 points.

The game featured some strong defensive play inside the lane. Players on both teams made several spectacular blocks.

Airline (17-11, 6-3), the two-time defending 1-5A champion, trails Southwood (22-9, 8-1) and Captain Shreve (16-12, 8-1) by two games with three to play.

At No. 32 in the latest Class 5A power rankings, Airline is battling for a playoff spot. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

At Haughton, the Bucs (8-18, 1-9) ended a 33-game district losing streak. The eight victories are Haughton’s most since the 2010-11 season.

The Bucs overcame a slow start and led 20-15 at the half. They blew the game open by outscoring the Eagles (3-15, 1-9) 19-5 in the third quarter.

Kentrell Parker, who has had a solid season, paced Haughton with 26 points, including 16 in the second half. He made 12 of 15 free throws in the final two quarters, including nine of 11 in the fourth.

Malachi Burks added eight points. Lamar McKinsey and Xander Morris scored seven each.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions dropped to 14-9 and 6-5 in 1-1A with the loss. Lincoln Prep improved to 20-8 and 9-2.

The Lions came very close to avenging a 63-48 loss to Lincoln Prep in the teams’ first district game on Jan. 11.

Lincoln Prep was No. 5 in the latest Class 1A power rankings. Plain Dealing was No. 13 and is in position to host a first-round playoff game.