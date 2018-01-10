The Bossier Bearkats, Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers and Plain Dealing Lions won district games Tuesday night.

In District 1-4A, Bossier downed Benton 64-50 at Benton. In District 1-5A, Airline edged Captain Shreve 62-61 at Airline and Parkway defeated Haughton 54-50 at Parkway.

In District 1-A, Plain Dealing defeated Haynesville, No. 5 in 1A power rankings, 53-51.

At Benton, Janyron Rogers and Tim King combined for eight 3-pointers to lead Bossier.

Rogers hit five 3s and scored 15 points. King sank three and also finished with 15.

Rogers had three 3-pointers in the first quarter as Bossier overcame a 4-0 deficit and led 15-8. King knocked down all three of his 3s in the second quarter and the Bearkats extended the lead to 35-21 at the half.

Bossier (15-6, 2-1) led 53-38 going into the fourth quarter. The Tigers stayed within that margin for much of the second half, but Bossier eventually extended the lead to 20 in the fourth.

Jalen Harding led Benton (11-9, 2-1) with 20 points. Kaalas Roots added 11 for Bossier.

At Airline, the game was close throughout. Airline led 47-40 late in the third quarter, but Captain Shreve went on an 8-0 run to take a 48-47 lead early in the fourth.

The Vikings (13-10, 2-0) regained the lead and eventually stretched it to 56-52. TJ Robinson hit two free throws to put Airline up 61-56 lead with 49.6 seconds left.

The Gators cut the lead to three and the Vikings missed a pair of free throws. But Airline drew a charge at the other end. Brayden Thompson hit one of two free throws to give the Vikings a 62-58 lead with 16.1 seconds left.

Shreve’s Marvin Porter nailed a 3-pointer from the baseline to cut the lead to one with 9.2 seconds left.

After the Gators blocked an attempted layup on a breakaway with about 5 seconds left, the Vikings prevented them from getting a final shot off at the other end, knocking the ball out of bounds as time expired.

Four Airline players scored in double figures — Jon Jenkins (14), Trent Ivy (13), Fred Lemons (12) and Robinson (10).

Porter led the Gators (8-11, 1-1) with 17, including nine in the fourth quarter.

At Parkway, Sheldon Dudley led 10 Panthers (8-8, 1-2) who scored with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Ty Hubbard was 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points.

Keintrell Parker scored 24 points to lead Haughton (2-11, 0-3). He had 13 fourth-quarter points, including three 3-pointers.

The Panthers led 20-16 at the half and then outscored the Bucs 20-10 in the third. Haughton scored 24 in the fourth.

At Haynesville, four Plain Dealing players scored in double figures in the victory. Artavious Washington-Carper had 14 points, Derrien Perry 13, Jakaleb McGee 11 and Dakeldric Oliver 10.

The Lions improved to 8-11 overall and 3-1 in 1-1A. Haynesville dropped to 9-2 and 3-1.

