High school boys basketball: Bossier, Airline post victories in Natchitoches Central tournament; Haughton falls to Minden

The Bossier Bearkats and Airline Vikings won games on the opening day of the Natchitoches Central tournament Monday.

Bossier defeated Peabody, last season’s Class 3A runner-up, 73-70. Airline downed Ringgold 71-66.

In a non-tournament game, the Haughton Buccaneers fell to Minden 81-36 at Haughton in Norm Picou’s debut as head coach.

Jacoby Decker hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead Bossier against Peabody.

Kaalas Roots added 14 and Xavien Beasley 11.

Kyron Gipson paced Peabody with 20 points. Marcus Jones tallied 14.

Bossier (2-0) faces Natchitoches Central at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Quan Randle led Airline against Ringgold with 21 points. He hit two 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first quarter as the Vikings raced to a 29-13 lead.

Airline led 44-30 at the half.

Ramone Collins and Ja’Tirre Trent combined for all of Ringgold’s 22 points in the third quarter and the Redskins cut the lead to 57-52 going into the fourth.

Randle and TJ Robinson combined for all of Airline’s 14 points in the fourth quarter. Both were 4-for-4 at the free throw line.

Robinson, seeing his first action of the season, finished with 17 points. Sophomore Devin Bilbo added 13. Bilbo has scored in double digits in the Vikings’ first three games.

Trent and Collins led Ringgold (3-2) with 26 and 25, respectively.

Airline improved to 3-0.

At Haughton, the Crimson Tide sank 13 3-pointers in the victory. Curtis Carter had six of those and led Minden (3-1) with 24 points.

Zi Craword hit three 3s and finished with 17 points. Kendrick Crawford added 12.

Kevin Hill led Haughton with eight points. Lamar McKinsey had seven, including two 3-pointers.

The Bucs host Stanley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.