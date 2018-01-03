The Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers cruised to District 1-4A victories Tuesday night.

Bossier routed Minden 62-20 at Bossier and Benton dropped North DeSoto 64-40 in Stonewall.

In District 1-5A openers, the Parkway Panthers fell to Southwood 41-40 at Southwood and the Haughton Buccaneers lost to Byrd 55-26 at Byrd.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 72-45 on the road.

At Bossier, Minden hit a 3-pointer to start the game and then Bossier scored 23 straight points.

Twelve Bearkats scored. Michael Green led the way with 13. Tyron McCoy added eight and Otis Smith seven.

Bossier, No. 4 in the Class 4A power rankings, improved to 10-6 and 1-1. Minden fell to 4-15 and 0-2.

At North DeSoto, Jalen Harding poured in 24 points to lead Benton (10-6, 2-0) to the victory.

Brooks Cram added 11 points and Cameron Robinson eight.

North DeSoto dropped to 2-13 and 0-2.

In other District 1-4A games, Woodlawn (16-4, 2-0) downed Huntington (7-8, 0-2) 81-57 and Booker T. Washington (9-7, 2-0) defeated Northwood (10-11, 1-1) 60-54.

Woodlawn is No. 2 in the 4A power rankings.

At Southwood, Parkway fell to 7-7 with the loss. Southwood improved to 8-9.

At Byrd, Haughton dropped to 2-9 wit the loss. Byrd, which won its eighth straight, improved to 12-3.

In the other 1-5A opener, Evangel (7-10) downed Captain Shreve (7-11) 66-61.

At Jonesboro-Hodge, Plain Dealing fell to 6-11 and 1-1. Jonesboro-Hodge raised its record to 7-7 and 1-1.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com