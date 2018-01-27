The Bossier Bearkats and Benton Tigers won District 1-4A boys basketball games Friday night.

Bossier routed Minden 73-40 at Minden and Benton crushed North Desoto 67-36 at Benton. Benton also defeated Northwood 60-59 Thursday night at home in a makeup game.

Bossier (20-6, 7-1), which won its 11th straight, remained in a first-place tie with Woodlawn (21-5, 7-1), which defeated Huntington 59-51 Friday. Benton (14-11, 5-3) is in third place.

According to LouisianaPreps.com, Woodlawn and Bossier are 1-2 in the Class 4A power rankings.

In District 1-5A, Parkway fell to Southwood 58-43 at Parkway and Haughton lost to Byrd 48-30 at Byrd. Also, Evangel defeated Captain Shreve 62-55 at Captain Shreve.

District leader Airline (17-10, 6-0) had an open date. Evangel (11-11, 5-2) and Southwood (13-12, 5-2) remained tied for second.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Jonesboro-Hodge 55-48 at Plain Dealing.

Landric Watson and Kaalas Roots scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, in Bossier’s win against Minden. Nine of Roots’ points came on 3-pointers.

Dante Bell added eight and Jacoby Decker seven. Eleven Bearkats scored.

Ty Hubbard led Parkway against Southwood with 16 points. Sheldon Dudley added eight.

The Panthers fell behind 8-0 before ending the first quarter with a 12-2 run to take a 12-10 lead. But the Cowboys took control in the second quarter, outscoring Parkway 19-3.

Latreavin Black paced Southwood with 19 points. Rod Stinson added 15.

Jakaleb McGee tossed in 13 points and Dakeldric Oliver had 10 in Plain Dealing’s loss to Jonesboro-Hodge.

The Lions fell to 11-13 overall and 5-3 in district.

