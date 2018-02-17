The Bossier Bearkats claimed a share of the District 1-4A championship with a 73-35 rout of the Northwood Falcons in their regular-season finale Friday night at Northwood.

Elsewhere, the Airline Vikings rallied for a 60-59 victory over the Southwood Cowboys at home, completing a perfect 12-0 run in District 1-5A.

The Parkway Panthers closed their season with a 78-76 victory over the Captain Shreve Gators in a District 1-5A game at home.

The Benton Tigers fell to the Booker T. Washington Lions 70-65 in a District 1-4A game at Benton.

At Northwood, 11 Bossier players scored in the victory. The Bearkats led 43-15 at the half.

Jacoby Decker and Kaalas Roots led Bossier with 13 points each. Landric Watson added 10 and Janyron Rogers nine, all on 3-pointers.

Bossier (26-6, 13-1) finished tied for first with Woodlawn (26-5, 13-1) in 1-4A in coach Nick Bohanan’s first season as head coach.

The Bearkats and Knights split their district games with Woodlawn winning 74-72 at Bossier and Bossier winning 85-84 in double overtime at Woodlawn.

Bossier will take a 17-game winning streak into the playoffs, which begin Friday. According to LouisianaPreps.com, Bossier and Woodlawn are 2-3 in the 4A power rankings that determine playoff seedings.

Official pairings will be announced Monday.

At Airline, the Vikings trailed for most of the game. The Cowboys led 32-25 at the half and 43-38 going into the fourth quarter.

But forward Jon Jenkins sparked a fourth-quarter rally, scoring eight of his 10 points. His final basket came with about four seconds left and gave Airline the lead.

Guard Trent Ivy scored seven of his team-high 22 points in the fourth. Guard TJ Robinson finished with 18 points. He hit only one basket in the fourth, but it was a big 3-pointer.

Fred Lemons scored four points in the fourth.

Airline (23-10, 12-0) has won 15 of its last 16 games. The Vikings will take a 12-game winning streak into the playoffs.

According to LouisianaPreps.com, Airline is No. 19 in the 5A power rankings. If that holds, the Vikings will be on the road in the first round. Southwood (16-14, 8-4) is No. 22.

At Parkway, freshman Bryce Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to win it for the Panthers. His shot came after Shreve freshman Jack Johnson sank a 3 to give the Gators the lead with about 20 seconds to play.

Ty Hubbard led Parkway with 27 points. He scored 18 in the first half, including 13 in the second quarter.

After a nine-point first quarter, the Panthers scored 31 in the second but still trailed 41-40 at the half. Shreve led by two going into the fourth.

Freshman Gabe Larry and Sheldon Dudley scored 11 each. Dudley hit three of the Panthers’ nine 3-pointers. Tyler Jewell also had a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Roberts added eight points, Javoris White seven and Chase Turner six.

Parkway closed the season 12-13 overall and 5-7 in 1-5A.

At Benton, the Tigers finished 15-16 overall and 6-8 and in 1-4A. According to LouisianaPreps.com, Benton is No. 34 in the 4A power rankings. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com