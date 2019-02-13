High school boys basketball: Bossier clinches 1-4A title; Airline, Parkway win

The Bossier Bearkats clinched the District 1-4A boys basketball championship with a 100-63 rout of Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night at Bossier,

Bossier (27-3, 13-0) leads second-place Woodlawn (26-5, 11-2) by two games with one to play. The Knights defeated Benton 78-55 at Benton on Tuesday,

Bossier closes the regular season against Northwood at home on Friday at 6 p.m. The Bearkats will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A playoffs.

Senior guard Jacoby Decker led Bossier with 32 points. Not for the first time this season, Decker got off to a red-hot start.

He knocked down four of his six 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 16 of the Bearkats’ 27 points.

Bossier led 27-17 after the first eight minutes and 50-30 at the half.

Kaalas Roots added 21 points, including three 3s. Forward Dante Bell scored 16. Deandre Thomas and Cody Deen had nine each.

Bossier finished with 11 3-pointers.

Cason Dunlap led BTW (10-16, 7-6) with 14 points.

In District 1-5A, the Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Buccaneers 81-60 at Airline, and the Parkway Panthers downed Byrd 60-56 at Parkway.

Southwood (24-9, 10-1) clinched at least a share of the district title with a 58-54 victory over Captain Shreve (17-13, 9-2). Airline (19-11, 8-3) is in third place.

The Vikings close the regular season Friday at Southwood. According to unofficial power rankings posted on louisianasportsline.com, Airline is No. 30 in Class 5A. A victory over No. 9 Southwood would likely mean a higher seed in the playoffs.

The Vikings handed the Cowboys their only district loss 62-61 in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 22 at Airline.

Parkway (13-12, 4-7) closes its season Friday at Shreve. At No. 40 in the power rankings, the Panthers may not be going to the playoffs, but they can finish with a winning record.

At Airline, Haughton led 19-18 after a quarter sparked by Xander Morris’s nine points. Airline took control in the second, outscoring the Bucs 21-10 for a 39-29 halftime lead.

Kentrell Parker scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter, helping Haughton get within six. But Airline dominated the fourth quarter and pulled away.

As usual, the Vikings shared the scoring load. Five players scored in double figures. TJ Robinson led the team with 13 points. Brayden Thompson, Fred Lemons, Quan Randle and Kyle McConathy all had 11.

McConathy hit three 3-pointers, all in the first half. Thompson, a forward, led seven Vikings who scored in the fourth quarter with nine points. Robinson scored 11 in the second half.

Haughton’s Morris finished with 16 points.

It was Haughton’s final game of the season. The Bucs finished 8-20 overall and 1-11 in district in Norm Picou’s first season as head coach. The eight wins are the most since the Bucs won the same number in the 2011-12 season.

In a post on Twitter Tuesday night, Picou wrote:

“As a coach it’s easy to get caught up in w’s and L’s, but sometimes things are much more important. Watching guys grow individually and as a team was rewarding. Guys never stopped fighting and we accomplished a lot of things. An honor to coach this team.”

At Parkway, the Panthers avenged a 62-53 loss to Byrd in the teams’ first district game on Jan. 18.

Parkway led 29-24 at the half. The Yellow Jackets rallied in the third quarter and were up 40-38 going into the fourth.

Parkway’s Tobias Boone hit two big 3-pointers in the fourth. Isaiah Robinson scored eight of his 12 points, including four free throws, in the final period.

Bryce Roberts, who led the Panthers with 17 points, was 4-of-4 from the line. Joey Wiggins scored four of his eight points.

Byrd (11-14, 5-6) will be headed to the Division I playoffs next week.

Benton dropped to 10-21 overall and 5-8 in 1-4A with the loss to Woodlawn. The Tigers close their season at BTW on Friday.