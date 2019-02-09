High school boys basketball: Bossier clinches share of District 1-4A championship; Airline, Benton, Plain Dealing win

The Bossier Bearkats clinched a share of the District 1-4A championship with an 82-23 rout of North DeSoto on Friday night at Bossier.

Bossier (26-3, 12-0) leads second-place Woodlawn (25-5, 10-2) by two games with two to play. Woodlawn defeated Booker T. Washington 86-67 Friday. The Bearkats and the Knights shared the title last season.

Bossier can win the title outright with a victory over BTW on Tuesday at home.

In another District 1-4A game, Brodie Romero hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Benton Tigers to a 62-59 victory over Northwood at Benton.

In District 1-5A, the Airline Vikings defeated Evangel Christian 50-46 at Evangel, and the Haughton Bucs fell to Southwood 71-39 at Haughton.

In District 1-1A, the Plain Dealing Lions downed Homer 63-58 at home in their final regular-season game.

At Bossier, Xavien Beasley led the Bearkats with 15 points. Otis Smith and Cody Deen added 12 and 11, respectively. Kaalas Roots and Tyron McCoy scored nine each. Dante Bell chipped in with eight.

The Bearkats led 28-13 after the first quarter and then outscored the Griffins 27-1 in the second.

At Benton, Jathen Ross paced the Tigers (10-20, 5-7) with 16 points, including 14 in the second half.

Romero scored 12 with four 3-pointers. Dylan Slaid added 11.

Benton rallied from a 37-29 halftime deficit. The Tigers cut the Falcons’ lead to 48-45 after three quarters.

At Evangel, Devin Bilbo led nine Airline players who scored with 10 points. Amir Wineglass added nine and Quan Randle eight.

The Vikings led 29-19 at the half and 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.

According to the unofficial Class 5A power rankings on louisianasportsline.com, Airline (18-11, 7-3) is No. 32 heading into the final week of the regular season. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

At Haughton, the Bucs dropped to 8-19 and 1-10 with the loss. Southwood (23-9, 9-1) will visit Captain Shreve (17-12, 9-1) on Tuesday with the district lead on the line.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions completed the regular season 15-9 overall and 7-5 in district.

At No. 13 in the Class 1A unofficial power rankings, the Lions are in good position to host a first-round playoff game.