High school boys basketball: Bossier cruises past Airline; Parkway downs Benton; Plain Dealing wins

The Bossier Bearkats stayed undefeated and handed the Airline Vikings their first loss Tuesday night 86-40 at Bossier.

Elsewhere, the Parkway Panthers opened the season with an 83-66 victory over the Benton Tigers at Elm Grove. The Haughton Bucs gave head coach Norm Picou his first win, defeating North Desoto 46-44 at North DeSoto.

The Plain Dealing Lions have won two games this week under new coach Travis Barnard. They defeated North Caddo 63-51 Monday at home at Gibsland-Coleman 64-31 Tuesday on the road.

Using full-court pressure that forced one turnover after another, Bossier raced to a 17-2 lead against Airline and never looked back. The Bearkats led 46-20 at the half.

Kaalas Roots and Xavien Beasley led Bossier (4-0) with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Jacoby Decker added 11 and Janyron Rogers 9.

Bossier hit hit eight 3-pointers, including two by Rogers.

Devarrick Woods led Airline (4-1) with 11 points. TJ Robinson added eight.

Bossier faces North Central in the first round of the Hamilton Christian tournament Thursday in Lake Charles. The tournament features a very strong field.

Airline is playing in the St. Amant tournament starting Thursday.

Chase Turner led three Parkway players in double figures against Benton with 17 points. Bryce Roberts had 13 and Christian Galvan 10. Gabe Larry and Tobias Boone scored eight each.

The Panthers trailed 16-14 in the first quarter then outscored the Tigers 32-7 in the second to take control.

Parkway hit 5 3-pointers in the quarter — two by Roberts and one each by Armani Heard, Larry and Galvan. The Panthers finished with nine in the game.

Malik Antwine and Jathun Ross led Benton (0-2) with 14 points each.

Parkway faces Minden at 8:30 Wednesday in the first round of the Haughton Jack Clayton Invitational. Benton is playing in the South Beauregard tournament, which begins Thursday in Longville.

Haughton improved to 1-2 with the victory over North DeSoto. The Bucs face Magnolia at 7 Wednesday in the first round of the Haughton tournament.

Dakeldrick Oliver led Plain Dealing past Gibsland-Coleman with 20 points. Ja’kaleb McGee added 12 points, Ladarius O’neal nine and Darrien Perry seven. DeAnthony Briggs grabbed 10 rebounds.

Plain Dealing opened play against North DeSoto Wednesday in the Haughton tournament.