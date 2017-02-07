The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions posted district boys basketball victories Tuesday night.

Bossier knocked off District 1-4A rival Huntington 72-57 at Huntington. Plain Dealing routed D’Arbonne Woods 62-31 in a District 1-1A game at Plain Dealing.

Elsewhere, the Parkway Panthers fell to the Byrd Yellow Jackets 71-63 in a District 1-5A game at Parkway. Benton lost a tough District 1-4A road game to Minden 62-61.

At Huntington, Tybo Wimberly poured in 19 points to lead the Bearkats. Jacoby Decker added nine. Abbareion Johnson and Chris Davenport scored seven each.

Bossier improved to 27-5 overall and 7-1 in district. The defending state champion Bearkats were No. 2 in the updated Class 4A power rankings released Tuesday, but both No. 3 Westlake and No. 4 Woodlawn had closed the gap.

Bossier visits Woodlawn (23-6, 6-2) Friday night. The Bearkats defeated the Knights 79-75 in an overtime thriller at home on Jan. 17.

Bossier remained one game behind district leader Fair Park (24-7, 8-0), which defeated Northwood 67-41 Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and then outscored the Timberwolves 25-0 in the second.

Tyjuan Thomas topped Plain Dealing (10-10, 8-5) with 16 points. DeAnthony Briggs added 11. Demeko Ford chipped in with nine.

The Lions host defending state champ Arcadia on Friday and close the regular season with a non-district home game against Mansfield on Feb. 14. Plain Dealing was No. 10 in the Class 1A power rankings and should host a first-round game regardless of the outcome of its final two contests.

At Parkway, the Panthers led 53-42 with 6:09 left. But the Jackets’ full-court pressure forced several turnovers and Byrd went on a 13-1 run in a span of about two minutes to take a 55-54 lead.

Byrd eventually went up by three, but Terrace Marshall Jr. hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 59 with about three minutes left. It was still tied at 61 with just over two minutes left, but the Jackets closed the game with a 10-2 run.

Marshall led Parkway with 20 points. Justin Rogers added 16 and Sheldon Dudley added 12.

Dudley hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Parkway take a nine-point lead. Byrd cut it to six going into the fourth.

Byrd’s Phillip Stewart scored 12 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Parkway fell to 13-10 and 4-6 in 1-5A. The Panthers are idle Friday. They host Southwood Tuesday and then close the season at Evangel Christian on Feb. 17.

District 1-5A leader Airline (20-6, 8-1) was idle Tuesday. The Vikings can clinch at least a share of their first district championship since 2011-12 with a victory at Haughton on Friday.

The score of Tuesday’s Haughton-Southwood game had not been posted to the LHSAA or MaxPreps websites as of late Tuesday night.

At Minden, Benton fell to 9-13 and 3-4. Minden improved to 12-15 and 3-5. The teams were evenly matched as the Tide avenged a 58-55 loss in the first district meeting.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com