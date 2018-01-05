The Bossier Bearkats take on the Natchitoches Central Chiefs in the semifinals of the Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament Friday night at 7 at Bossier.

Bossier (12-6), which defeated Green Oaks 67-43 in the quarterfinals Thursday, is No. 4 in the LHSAA’s Class 4A power rankings. Natchitoches Central (16-1), which defeated Benton 66-47 in its quarterfinal game, is No. 1 in Class 5A.

The Chiefs defeated the Bearkats 72-59 in the Natchitoches Central tournament on Nov. 22.

In Friday’s other semifinal game at 8:30, Huntington (9-8) meets Richwood (10-11). In Thursday’s quarterfinals, Huntington edged Southwood 41-40 and Richwood knocked off DeRidder 71-68.

In consolation games Thursday, Red River topped Ruston 75-47 and Booker T. Washington slipped past Mansfield 54-50,

Kaalas Roots and Dante Bell scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, in Bossier’s victory. Jacoby Decker added 10. Landric Watson and Tyron McCoy scored eight each.

The Bearkats got off to a fast start. They led 18-8 after the first quarter and 30-18 at the half.

CJ Carpenter tossed in 20 points to lead Natchitoches Central against Benton. Brian White added 18 and Darius Young 10.

Jalen Harding paced Benton (11-7) with 18 points. Jontavious Johnson chipped in with 13.

The Chiefs led 20-9 after the first quarter and 30-21 at the half.

Joseph Smith led Richwood past DeRidder with 21 points. Jaewon Williams helped out with 15.

Dajerious Jackson scored 14 points to lead Huntington against Southwood. The Cowboys got 19 from Latreveon Black.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com