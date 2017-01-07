The Bossier Bearkats and Fair Park Indians will face off for the 77th annual Bossier Invitational boys basketball tournament title Saturday night at 7:30 at Bossier High.

Bossier defeated Fair Park 46-35 in the semifinals of the Willis-Knighton Doc Edwards Invitational on Dec. 28.

The Bearkats pulled off a remarkable comeback in the semifinals earlier Saturday. Bossier (19-3) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime. The Bearkats dominated OT and won 63-55, earning their 14th straight victory.

Fair Park (15-6) defeated Huntington 47-38 in the other semifinal. Ruston and Huntington will play for third place at 6.

Bossier trailed 32-23 going into the fourth quarter against Ruston. The Bearcats extended the lead to 17 before Bossier began its frantic comeback.

The Bearkats and Bearcats went to the free-throw line a combined 54 times in the lengthy fourth quarter and neither shot well. Bossier made just 12 of 26. Ruston hit 13 of 28.

Bossier’s Tyrese English did have some success at the line, hitting nine of 15 in the quarter. He scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the final period.

Jacoby Decker scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth.

The game was tied at 55 at the end of regulation. Bossier fared better at the line in the extra period, hitting six of eight. Antonio Davis scored five of his 16 points in OT. Tybo Wimberly scored the other three.

Ruston did not score in overtime. Ray Parker led the Bearcats (12-5) with 16 points, including 12 in the fourth. He was one of three Bearcats who fouled out. Terrance Dotson added 14.

The game was tied at the end of the first quarter. Bossier didn’t score in the second and trailed 17-10 at the half.

It wasn’t the first time this season that Bossier pulled off a big comeback. The Bearkats rallied from an 11-point deficit against Wossman in the final 3:30 and won in overtime.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com