The Bossier Bearkats host defending Class 2A state champion Baton Rouge Madison Prep on Saturday night at 7.

Madison Prep, ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps, was 8-2 going into Friday night’s game against Woodlawn.

The Chargers’ losses were to Riverside Academy, 91-82, on Dec. 16 and Meridian, Miss., 50-45 on Dec. 27.

Madison Prep is led by Josh LeBlanc, a 6-foot-7 Georgetown commitment, and Kobe Julien, a 6-6 Louisiana-Lafayette commitment.

Bossier, led by junior guard Jacoby Decker, is 9-5. Three of the losses were by two points.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com