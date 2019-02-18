High school boys basketball: Bossier No. 1 seed in Class 4A; Plain Dealing to host first-round playoff game; Airline on road

The Bossier Bearkats are the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs.

The District 1-4A champion Bearkats (28-3) will host No. 32 New Orleans Military & Maritime (13-9) in the first round Friday.

Last season, Bossier went into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed but fell to No. 18 McDonogh 35 80-78 in New Orleans in the second round.

The Airline Vikings and Plain Dealing Lions also made the playoffs.

Airline (19-12), the No. 31 seed, will travel to Monroe on Friday to take on No. 2 Ouachita Parish (29-5) in a Class 5A first-round game.

The Vikings finished third in District 1-5A. Ouachita Parish won the District 2-5A championship. The Lions reached the semifinals last season.

Airline was the No. 20 seed last season. The Vikings lost to No. 13 St. Amant 62-60 in the first round.

Plain Dealing (15-9) will host No. 19 Varnado (14-16) in a Class 1A first-round game Friday.

Plain Dealing was the No. 19 seed last season. The Lions lost to No. 3 North Central 76-64 in the second round.