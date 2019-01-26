High school boys basketball: Bossier overcomes Minden with strong defensive effort

Even when the Bossier Bearkats aren’t at their best, they are still very good.

Bossier overcame a sluggish offensive performance with a typically strong defensive effort in a 52-36 District 1-4A boys basketball victory Friday at Bossier.

The Bearkats (22-3, 8-0), No. 1 in the Class 4A power rankings, remained two games ahead of Woodlawn (21-5, 6-2) in the district standings. The Knights defeated Huntington 73-66 in overtime Friday.

Elsewhere, it wasn’t a good night for parish teams.

In District 1-5A, Parkway fell to Southwood 67-50 at Southwood and Haughton lost to Byrd 57-34 at Haughton.

In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing fell to Jonesboro-Hodge 54-49 on the road.

At Bossier, the Bearkats got off to good start, rolling to a 13-3 lead and extending it to 22-7 in the second quarter.

Bossier had the opportunity to turn the game into a rout in the second quarter, but the Bearkats couldn’t get shots to fall on several trips down the court. Even so, they led 29-14 at the half.

Minden never made a serious run in the second half, but the Tide got within nine in the third quarter thanks to 3-point shooting and some uncharacteristic sloppy play by Bossier.

The Bearkats had trouble converting alley-oop attempts and scoring on drives to the basket.

But when it looked like Minden might make things interesting, Bossier closed the third quarter with a 12-5 run and led 45-29.

Dante Bell and Jacoby Decker led the Bearkats with nine points each. Tim King added eight. Otis Smith hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Zi Crawford paced Minden (11-12, 3-5) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

The game had few fouls. Minden only went to the line four times. Bossier was 10 of 13.

At Southwood, Parkway fell to 11-10 overall and 2-5 in 1-5A. Southwood improved to 20-9 and 6-1.

Southwood, Captain Shreve (14-11, 6-1) and Airline (15-9, 5-1) are tied for first in the loss column. Shreve defeated Evangel Christian 59-47 Friday. Airline had the district bye.

At Haughton, the Bucs dropped to 7-16 and 0-7. Byrd improved to 10-11 and 4-3.

At Jonesboro-Hodge, Plain Dealing fell to 12-8 and 5-4. Jonesboro-Hodge improved to 20-5 and 7-2.