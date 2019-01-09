High school boys basketball: Bossier, Parkway, Plain Dealing notch district wins

The Bossier Bearkats and Parkway Panthers picked up district boys basketball victories Tuesday night in matchups between parish teams.

Bossier defeated Benton 86-39 in a District 1-4A game at Bossier. Parkway downed Haughton 60-45 in a District 1-5A game at Haughton.

Elsewhere, two-time defending champion Airline suffered its first District 1-5A loss in almost two years, falling to Captain Shreve 67-59 at Shreve.

The Plain Dealing Lions defeated Haynesville 50-36 in a District 1-1A game in Plain Dealing.

At Bossier, the Bearkats (17-3, 3-0) led by just five after the first quarter and then dominated the second, outscoring the Tigers 26-10 for a 42-21 halftime lead.

Tim King knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 14 of is game-high 20 points in the second quarter.

Janyron Rogers also hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and scored all 18 of his points in the first half. He had 10 of Bossier’s 16 first-quarter points.

Otis Smith added 12 points, all in the second half. Kaalas Roots chipped in 10. Bossier made nine 3s and 12 Bearkats scored in the game.

Benton (6-15, 1-2) got 10 points from Ethan Yarbrough, eight from Jathen Ross and seven from Brodie Romero.

At Haughton, Parkway (11-6, 2-1) withstood a couple of runs by Haughton in each half to subdue the Bucs.

Tobias Boone led 11 Panthers who scored with 13 points. Javoris White added eight. Gabe Larry and Joey Wiggins scored seven each.

Kentrell Parker paced Haughton (6-12, 0-3) with 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Malachi Burks added seven.

Haughton jumped out to a 4-0 lead. But Parkway went on a 15-1 run to go up 15-5. The Bucs got a three-point play from Parker to cut the lead to seven, but the Panthers scored a late basket and led 17-8 going into the second quarter.

Parkway extended the lead to 12, but Haughton got within eight by halftime.

Boone nailed two 3-pointers and Bryce Roberts hit one to help Parkway push the lead to 16 early in the third.

The Bucs didn’t go down easily, though. Haughton went on an 11-2 run to close the gap to seven with just over three minutes left in the period.

But Parkway got back on track, finished the quarter strong and led 48-34 heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers led by as many as 20 as the Bucs went cold.

At Captain Shreve, Airline (12-9, 1-1) saw its streak of 19 straight district victories end. The Vikings’ last district loss was to Southwood in Jan. 24, 2017.

TJ Robinson led the Vikings with 19 points. Quan Randle had 13 and Devin Bilbo 10.

Marvin Young and KJ Jones paced Shreve (11-9, 3-0) with 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Southwood (16-8, 2-0) defeated Evangel Christian 66-25 in the other 1-5A game Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, the Lions improved to 9-6 overall and evened their district record at 2-2. Haynesville fell to 3-6 and 0-4.