High school boys basketball: Bossier, Plain Dealing pick up district victories

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions won district boys basketball games Tuesday night.

District 1-4A leader Bossier cruised past Northwood 86-26 at Northwood. Plain Dealing downed Arcadia 60-54 in a District 1-1A game at home.

Otherwise, it was a tough night for parish teams.

The Airline Vikings dropped out of a tie for first in District 1-5A with a 70-67 loss to Byrd at Byrd. In the other District 1-5A games, the Parkway Panthers suffered a 39-36 loss to Evangel Christian at home and the Haughton Buccaneers fell to co-leader Captain Shreve 61-43 at Shreve.

In another District 1-4A game, the Benton Tigers lost to the Booker T. Washington Lions 81-64 at home.

At Northwood, the Bearkats rolled to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and led 52-18 at the half.

Senior guard Kaalas Roots, who sat out the previous three games with a bruised knee, returned to action and led Bossier with 18 points.

Xavien Beasley added 14, Michael Green 10, Tyron McCoy nine and Cody Deen eight.

Bossier (23-3, 9-0) continues to lead Woodlawn (22-5, 6-2) by two games in the 1-4A standings. The Knights defeated Minden 84-41 Tuesday.

At Plain Dealing, Darrien Perry poured in 32 points to lead the Lions to the victory. Dakledrick Oliver added 16.

Plain Dealing (13-8, 5-4) avenged a 65-48 loss to the Hornets (16-5, 9-2) in the teams’ first district game on Jan. 4.

At Byrd, the Vikings rallied from an 11-point deficit after the first quarter to tie the game at 34 at the half. The Yellow Jackets led 57-50 after the third quarter and held off Airline down the stretch.

Airline dropped to 15-10 overall and 5-2 in district. The Vikings trail co-leaders Shreve (15-11, 7-1) and Southwood (20-9, 6-1) in the 1-5A standings. Airline hosts Shreve on Friday.

At Shreve, Kentrell Parker and Malachi Burks led Haughton (7-17, 0-8) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

The Bucs stayed within striking distance, trailing 33-24 at the half and 46-34 after three quarters.

Joel Grimble led Shreve with 14 points. Marvin Young chipped in 11.

At Parkway, both teams struggled offensively. The Panthers trailed 19-15 at the half then outscored the Eagles 8-4 in the third quarter to tie it at 23 going into the fourth,

Evangel (3-13, 2-6) hit two 3-pointers in the fourth and came away with the victory.

Bryce Roberts and Joey Wiggins led Parkway (11-11, 2-6) with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

At Benton, Ethan Yarbrough paced the Tigers (8-19, 2-7) with 16 points.

Chancellor Williams led BTW (9-13, 6-3) with 22. Herman Key had 18.