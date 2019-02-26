High school boys basketball: Bossier, Plain Dealing seek quarterfinal berths

The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions will be seeking quarterfinal berths in the LHSAA boys basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

Bossier (29-3), the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, hosts No. 16 Morgan City (16-13) at 7. Plain Dealing (16-9), the No. 14 seed in Class 1A, heads southeast to Jonesboro to face No. 3 Jonesboro-Hodge (25-5) at 7.

Bossier routed No. 32 New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy 90-29 in the first round. Morgan City defeated No. 17 Warren Easton 58-46.

Morgan City finished third in District 7-4A behind A.J. Ellender and Assumption.

District 1-4A champion Bossier brings a 17-game winning streak into the game. The Bearkats’ closest game during the streak was 75-66 against Woodlawn on Jan. 21.

Plain Dealing rolled past No. 19 Varnado 80-39 in the first round. Jonesboro-Hodge routed No. 30 Oberlin 79-22.

The Lions and Tigers played two competitive District 1-A games. Jonesboro-Hodge won 65-57 on Dec. 28 in Plain Dealing and 54-49 on Jan. 25 in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro-Hodge has won 10 straight since losing to Arcadia 46-43 on Jan. 8.

Jonesboro-Hodge reached the quarterfinals last year, falling to eventual runner-up Delhi 66-59 in double overtime.