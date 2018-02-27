The Bossier Bearkats and Plain Dealing Lions aim for quarterfinal berths in the LHSAA boys basketball state playoffs Tuesday night.

Bossier (27-6), the No. 2 seed, is in New Orleans for a 6:30 p.m. Class 4A second-round game against No. 18 McDonogh No. 35 (18-14). The Bearkats defeated No. 31 Franklinton 84-51 in the first round Friday. The Roneagles downed No. 15 Bastrop 54-51.

Plain Dealing (13-16), the No. 19 seed, hosts No. 3 North Central (24-7) in a 6:30 Class 1A second-round game. The Lions defeated No. 14 Centerville 77-69 in the first round. The Hurricanes routed No. 30 Oberlin 79-34.

North Central, the District 5-1A champion, has won 13 in a row.

McDonogh No. 35 won the District 10-4A championship with a 5-0 record.

