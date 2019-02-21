High school boys basketball: Bossier rolls into second round; Airline, Plain Dealing play Friday

The top-seeded Bossier Bearkats cruised into the second round of the Class 4A boys basketball playoffs with a 90-29 victory over No. 32 New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy on Thursday night at Bossier.

The Bearkats (29-3) will play the winner between No. 16 Morgan City (15-13) and No. 17 Warren Easton (23-9) in the second round.

Bossier led 32-2 at the end of the first quarter and 57-11 at the half.

Kaalas Roots led four Bossier players in double figures with 18 points, including 10 in the first quarter. Cody Deen added 14. Jacoby Decker and Xavien Beasley scored 13 each.

Dante Bell chipped in with nine points and Janyron Rogers had eight.

The Airline and Plain Dealing boys will be on the road Friday in first-round games.

Airline (19-12), the No. 31 seed, travels to Monroe to take on No. 2 Ouachita Parish (29-5) at 7 in Class 5A.

The Vikings finished third in District 1-5A. Ouachita Parish won the District 2-5A championship. The Lions reached the semifinals last season.

Plain Dealing (15-9) will host No. 19 Varnado (14-16) at 7 in Class 1A.