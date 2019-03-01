High school boys basketball: Bossier seeks spot in state tournament

The Bossier Bearkats will be seeking a spot in the LHSAA’s Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness state tournament Friday night.

Bossier (30-3), the No. 1 seed, hosts No. 9 Franklin Parish (27-6) in the Class 4A quarterfinals at 7 o’clock. A packed house is expected.

The winner faces the winner between No. 5 Carencro (23-10) and No. 20 Livonia (24-13) in the semifinals next week in Lake Charles.

Bossier is looking for its first trip to the state tournament since 2016 when the Bearkats won their third state title.

Last season, Bossier fell to No. 18 McDonogh No. 35 80-78 in the second round. In 2017, the Bearkats lost to No. 7 Ellender 60-37 in the quarterfinals.

In this year’s playoffs, Bossier has defeated No. 32 New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy 90-29 and No. 16 Morgan City 69-43.

Franklin Parish downed No. 24 Eleanor McMain 61-38 and No. 25 Woodlawn of Baton Rouge 51-48.

Bossier second-year head coach Nick Bohanan expects a tough battle against the Patriots and head coach Lonnie Cooper.

Cooper was an All-State player at McCall (now Madison Parish) who went on to have success at Louisiana Tech before playing pro ball overseas.

He was an assistant at ULM and West Monroe before taking over at Franklin Parish in January of last season after then head coach Donzell West was relieved of his duties, according to the Concordia Sentinel.

“He was a tough player and that’s the way he coaches,” Bohanan said of Cooper. “I expect a tough game out of them. They’ll definitely have a game plan for us.”

According to the Franklin Sun, Franklin Parish is in the quarterfinals for the first time since the school consolidated in 2004.