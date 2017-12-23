The Bossier Bearkats suffered a tough 74-72 loss to the Woodlawn Knights in a District 1-4A opener before a packed house Friday night at Bossier.

Woodlawn came into the game at No. 4 in the latest Class 4A power rankings. Bossier was No. 6.

Jacoby Decker led the Bearkats with 21 points. Sophomore D’Ante Bell added 13.

Janyron Rogers and Tyron McCoy scored 10 each. Kaalas Roots added nine and Tim King seven.

Bossier fell to 9-6. Woodlawn improved to 15-3.

In a non-district game, the Plain Dealing Lions routed North Webster 80-35 at Plain Dealing.

Derrian Perry and Dakeldric Oliver led the Lions with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Jakaleb McGee and Ladarius O’Neal scored 10 each.

Plain Dealing improved to 6-8.

Airline lost to Jehovah-Jireh 83-78 in overtime in the Walker tournament Friday. The Vikings fell to McKinley 76-61 Thursday.

Airline dropped to 8-9.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com