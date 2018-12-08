High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Minden in district opener; Parkway tournament concludes Saturday

Xavien Beasley scored 24 points as the Bossier Bearkats opened District 1-4A play with a 64-40 victory over the Minden Crimson Tide on Friday night at Minden.

Bossier improved to 7-2 overall. Minden dropped to 6-4. It was also the Tide’s first district game.

Kaalas Roots added 11 pooints for Bossier, and Otis Smith chipped in with nine.

The Bearkats led 18-7 after the first quarter and 34-18 at the half.

Three Bossier Parish teams will be in action Saturday at Parkway on the final day of the Barksdale Federal Credit Union Parkway tournament.

Benton (1-7) plays Ringgold (5-7) in the seventh-place game at 2:30. Parkway plays Evangel Christian (1-3) for the consolation title at 4.

Airline (5-6) faces Calvary Baptist (2-6) in the third-place game at 5:30 Saturday.

Woodlawn (9-2) takes on Lakeview (10-2) for the championship at 7.